Howland’s De’Veon Smith to get his shot in the NFL

According to sources, Smith has been signed to Miami Dolphins active roster

By Published:
DE'VEON SMITH HOWLAND

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Howland grad De’Veon Smith will get his first opportunity to play in the NFL. According to sources, Smith has been signed to the Miami Dolphins active roster, and will be available to play this weekend when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

De’Veon Smith has been with the Dolphins practice squad, after going undrafted during the offseason. He’s expected to play primarily on special teams this weekend.

Smith was a three-time member of WKBN’s Big 22 while at Howland. He then played four seasons at Michigan, rushing for a career-high 846 yards and 10 TDs in 2016.

