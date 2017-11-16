Hubbard in pursuit of 1st winning season in the last 7 years

2017-18 Hubbard Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Justin Townsend

Record: 10-14 (4-8), 5th place AAC White Tier

The Good News

Hubbard was one of the surprise teams a year ago improving from a 5-18 bunch to a 10-win squad who had registered multiple wins against West Branch and Niles and also a victory over Jefferson.

Coach Justin Townsend’s club will have a number of key players back including seniors Nick Ferrara, Jared Southern, and Bashar Rasoul. Ferrara scored 8.2 points while leading the team in three-point shooting with a 33.6% average (39-116). Southern posted 7.2 points and 4.1 boards as a junior. Southern also made a team-best 56.2% of his shots from the field (73-130). Rasoul – a player who has been identified as having a nice skill set by his coach and one if he can become more consistent will make the Eagles’ successful – also compiled a stat line similar to Southern with 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and a free throw percentage of 72.5% (29-40). The team’s leader in scoring (10.0) and assists (3.4) was Davion Daniels. He also led the group in steals with a 1.8 average and made 29% of his three-pointers (28.6%). Junior Shannon Slovesko will also be back after accumulating 6.1 points per game and sinking 76.1% from the foul line (51-67). Sophomore Cam Resatar finished second in free-throw percentage (73.9%) a year ago while averaging 4.9 points per contest (1.3 assists).

Coach Townsend points to experience and overall effort on a nightly basis as being the Eagles’ foundation for success. “Many of these kids have been playing varsity now for a few years and should be able to better handle adversity throughout the course of a game (or season) and play with poise and composure in close ball games.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Dec. 5 – East, 7

Dec. 8 – at Struthers, 7

Dec. 9 – at West Branch, 7

Dec. 12 – Lakeview, 7

Dec. 15 – Edgewood, 7

Dec. 19 – at Niles, 7

Dec. 29 – at Canfield, 7

Jan. 5 – Champion, 7

Jan. 9 – Poland, 7

Jan. 12 – at Jefferson, 7

Jan. 16 – at Girard, 7

Jan. 19 – Struthers, 7

Jan. 23 – at Lakeview, 7

Jan. 26 – at Edgewood, 7

Jan. 30 – Niles, 7

Feb. 2 – at Fitch, 7

Feb. 3 – Southeast, 7

Feb. 6 – at Poland, 7

Feb. 9 – Jefferson, 7

Feb. 13 – at Brookfield, 7

Challenges

Hubbard allowed their opponents to score an average of 63 points per game in their 14 losses. Compare that to 45.8 in their 10-wins.

Travis Kopanic and Dillon O’Hara both graduated in the Spring. Kopanic averaged 5.1 points and made 31.6% from long distance (18-57) while connecting on 65.5% of his foul shots (19-29). O’Hara scored 5.5 points per game while hauling down 3.8 caroms and dishing out 1.4 assists. O’Hara also was second in field goal percentage on the team (55.0%).

Coach Townsend views his teams’ lack of size as an area of concern again, “That continues to be the case. We don’t have much length or bulk on the interior so rebounding will be an issue. We need to be a little tougher both physically and mentally on both sides of the floor.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 39.2% (87-135)

League Championships: None

Playoff Record: 6-10

Sectional Championships: 2 (2009, 15)

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 56.1

Scoring Defense: 55.9

Rebounding: 23.1

Field Goal Percentage: 40.0%

Three-Point Percentage: 28.0%

Free Throw Percentage: 65.8%

Turnovers: 13.9

2016-17 Results

Poland 58 Eagles 46*

Eagles 55 West Branch 52*

Eagles 70 Southeast 39

Eagles 62 Brookfield 38

Eagles 55 Jefferson 51

Poland 66 Eagles 48

Fitch 63 Eagles 61 OT

Eagles 60 Niles 31

Edgewood 76 Eagles 58

Eagles 67 Lakeview 51

Canfield 42 Eagles 37

Girard 50 Eagles 48

Struthers 67 Eagles 55

Eagles 63 West Branch 55

Jefferson 60 Eagles 57

Poland 64 Eagles 51

Champion 78 Eagles 76

Eagles 47 Southeast 44

Eagles 59 Niles 55

Edgewood 52 Eagles 45

Lakeview 68 Eagles 54

Struthers 63 Eagles 53

East 75 Eagles 53

Eagles 65 Campbell Memorial 42

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Rankings Since Jan. 2008: None

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #5 Poland, 92-72, loss on Feb. 23, 2010

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Feb. 2010: 0-1

Key Number

The Eagles’ last winning season came in 2010-11 (13-8).

Statistical Leaders (Last 12 Years)

Scoring

2016-17: Davion Daniels – 10.0

2015-16: Brenden Candella – 7.6

2014-15: Derek Kopanic – 12.6

2013-14: Derek Kopanic – 7.6

2012-13: Jordan Thomson – 12.0

2011-12: Nick Shelton – 12.2

2010-11: Mike Lopuchovsky – 14.5

2009-10: Kurtis Drummond – 17.1

2008-09: Bobby Thompson – 14.0

2007-08: Corey Hitt – 14.3

2006-07: Corey Hitt – 16.5

2005-06: Corey Hitt – 15.5

Rebounding

2016-17: Jared Southern – 4.1

2015-16: Jared Southern – 3.8

2014-15: Dillon O’Hara – 4.8

2013-14: Brennan Wassil- 6.5

2012-13: Gregg Santullo – 3.9

2011-12: Kirby Knutson – 5.6

2010-11: Mike Lopuchovsky – 12.2

2009-10: Mike Lopuchovsky – 11.3

2008-09: Bobby Thompson – 10.0

2007-08: Corey Hitt – 6.3

2006-07: Corey Hitt – 7.6

2005-06: Corey Hitt – 8.2

Assists

2016-17: Davion Daniels – 3.4

2015-16: Davion Daniels – 1.7

2014-15: Tyler Hodge – 2.8

2013-14: Rocco Jones – 2.7

2012-13: Arron Loveless – 2.8

2011-12: Nick Shelton & Darnell Tate – 3.5

2010-11: Kory Hopkinson – 7.6

2009-10: Kory Hopkinson – 7.3

2008-09: Sam Bellino – 7.0

2007-08: Marc Kanetsky – 7.5

2006-07: Sam Bellino – 4.2

2005-06: Marc Kanetsky – 6.0

Three-Point Percentage (min. 30 attempts)

2016-17: Nick Ferrara – 33.6% (39-116)

2015-16: Brenden Candella – 38.0% (19-50)

2014-15: Derek Kopanic – 28.7% (29-101)

2013-14: Cole Bencetic – 32.6% (15-46)

2012-13: Jordan Thomson – 38.2% (34-89)

2011-12: Nick Shelton – 58.4% (25-43)

2010-11: Kory Hopkinson – 34.9% (29-83)

2009-10: Tylor Loveless – 32.3% (10-31)

2008-09: Bobby Thompson – 37.9% (22-58)

2007-08: Marc Kanetsky – 26.6% (29-109)

2006-07: Frank Rosile – 36.3% (29-80)

2005-06: Frank Rosile – 36.0% (58-161)