‘It’s quite exciting:’ Boardman booming with 6 construction projects

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – From South Avenue to 224 — along Southern Boulevard and Market Street — there are six big construction projects currently taking place in Boardman. When you add them up, it’s around $15 million worth of work.

Thursday at Boardman’s Papa John’s Pizza, employees were enjoying their new store in the new plaza.

“I like it,” Lexi Garltic said. “It’s bigger, it’s nice. It has a nicer parking lot and everything.”

Papa John’s and Tax 29 are the first tenants in the new plaza built by CTW Development on Tiffany South. It’ll replace the older plaza next door.

“All the tenants are very happy about the re-development,” Brad Whitman of CTW Development said. “It provides a fresh new look for their stores.”

Not far from the plaza at South Avenue and 224, Shell gas station is constructing a new building for its gas station.

While north on South Avenue, Petitti’s Garden Center is building a new greenhouse and garden center. It’s among the six construction projects taking place.

“It’s quite exciting to see the development, but we’ve never had this many projects at once,” said Jason Loree, a Boardman Township Administrator for 11 years.

Loree talked about the Muransky Companies project at Southwoods, where a new spine, orthopedics and pain center is being built. There’s also the new Get Go at California and 224 near the Southern Park Mall, where the building’s going up — the awning already in place.

“It’s a little crazy to see,” Loree said. “On the horizon for 2018, there’s a few more. So I really think between the last three years, we’ve seen an uptick in redevelopment, reinvestment and growth in Boardman.”

Boardman taxpayers are also contributing.

A new fire station is taking shape on Market Street. The interior work will be done over the winter, with a move-in date of next spring.

“It lets us know that our economy in Boardman Township is thriving,” said Mark Pitzer, Boardman Twp. Fire Chief. “There’s a lot of redevelopment going on, a lot of projects going on and a lot of businesses still wanting to move into Boardman Township.”