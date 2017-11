BOARDMAN, Ohio – On Thursday, November 16, 2017, John Michael Hanysh, age 71, passed away peacefully in Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

John was born on January 13, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Gloria Hanysh.

Full obituary will appear soon please check back.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.