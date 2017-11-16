Mahoning County indictments: November 16, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on November 16, 2017:

Marc Chicase: Inducing panic

Melissa Chester and Tiffany Palumbo: Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

Raymond M. Dillon: Importuning and possessing criminal tools

Lyndal Lee Kimble, Jr.: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Darren L. Simpson: Tampering with evidence, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Antwane Peeples: Possession of cocaine

Melissa Chester: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of heroin

Megan Noel: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Kenneth R. Lesher: Theft

Arcadia Aguilar and Brandon John Turjonis: Theft

Nathaniel Austin, Jr.: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Michael Forgach: Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, permitting drug abuse and six counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Tevon T. Mahone: Possession of drug paraphernalia

William Ealy: Failure to notify change of address

William Ware: Failure to register

Todd Crouser: Failure to register and failure to notify change of address

Christopher J. White: Theft and forgery

Robert W. Mogg and Gregory R. Bass: Burglary, aggravated arson, receiving stolen property, vandalism, theft and three counts of breaking and entering

Jay Ryan Williams: Four counts of rape with felony/life specifications

Miles B. Hogan: Breaking and entering, vandalism and theft

James A. Carter: Promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools

Patrick D. Thompson: Theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

