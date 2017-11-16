Mahoning County indictments: November 16, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on November 16, 2017:
Marc Chicase: Inducing panic
Melissa Chester and Tiffany Palumbo: Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia
Raymond M. Dillon: Importuning and possessing criminal tools
Lyndal Lee Kimble, Jr.: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Darren L. Simpson: Tampering with evidence, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs
Antwane Peeples: Possession of cocaine
Melissa Chester: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of heroin
Megan Noel: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Kenneth R. Lesher: Theft
Arcadia Aguilar and Brandon John Turjonis: Theft
Nathaniel Austin, Jr.: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Michael Forgach: Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, permitting drug abuse and six counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Tevon T. Mahone: Possession of drug paraphernalia
William Ealy: Failure to notify change of address
William Ware: Failure to register
Todd Crouser: Failure to register and failure to notify change of address
Christopher J. White: Theft and forgery
Robert W. Mogg and Gregory R. Bass: Burglary, aggravated arson, receiving stolen property, vandalism, theft and three counts of breaking and entering
Jay Ryan Williams: Four counts of rape with felony/life specifications
Miles B. Hogan: Breaking and entering, vandalism and theft
James A. Carter: Promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools
Patrick D. Thompson: Theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
