Man who tried to film people showering at Geneva State Park sentenced

James D. Sullivan, 60, was found guilty of one count of attempted production of child pornography and one count of access with intent to view child pornography

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A convicted sex offender from Cleveland was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for trying to film people showering at Geneva State Park.

According to WJW Fox 8, James D. Sullivan, 60, was found guilty of one count of attempted production of child pornography and one count of access with intent to view child pornography.

In 2015, law enforcement received a complaint of someone trying to record people while they were showering at Geneva State Park’s campground restroom. The restroom has drop ceilings.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found a ceiling tile that was ajar. He entered the space and found a blanket, a bottle of lotion and bodily fluid on a ceiling tile. The fluid was tested and was found to be a DNA match for Sullivan, according to court documents.

A search of Sullivan’s apartment revealed a laptop containing nearly 100 images of children being sexually assaulted.

At the time of his arrest, Sullivan was on probation after having served more than 25 years in state prison for raping a 12-year-old girl, photographing the act, and assaulting other child victims, according to court documents.

“This defendant has preyed upon people for years, whether abusing people here in Cleveland or trading in images of children being victimized,” U.S Attorney Justin E. Herdman said. “This prison sentence makes our community safer.”

