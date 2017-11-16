Maria Louis Ritter Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Maria Louis Ritter, 93, of New Castle, formerly of Fredonia, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2017 in Rhodes Estates.

A native of Germany, Mrs. Ritter was the daughter of Joseph and Julian Schmidt Frank.

Her husband of 31 years, Joseph F. Ritter, preceded her in death in 1994.

Surviving are three grandchildren, D. Brandt, Kelly and J.R. McEwen and three great-grandchildren, Aeryk McEwen and Tristan and Shelby Turpin.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Dean F. McEwen.

There will be no calling hours.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 21 in St. Mary’s Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish, New Castle, with Rev. Frank Almade, pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Castle.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.