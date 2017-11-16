NAC finished with three playoff teams

Mathews' Daniel Canter finished with over 1200-yards rushing.

Northeastern Athletic Conference

2017 Northeastern Athletic Conference Leaderboard
Standings
Grand Valley – 5-0 (10-1)
Windham – 4-1 (9-3)
Mathews – 3-2 (6-5)
Pymatuning Valley – 2-3 (3-7)
Newbury – 1-4 (4-6)
Southington – 0-5 (2-8)

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense
Grand Valley – 44.3
Windham – 41.3
Newbury – 35.9
Mathews – 29.4
Pymatuning Valley – 18.8
Southington – 15.5

Scoring Defense
Grand Valley – 14.8
Windham – 18.2
Pymatuning Valley – 19.0
Mathews – 28.8
Newbury – 31.9
Southington – 37.8

Individual Statistics
Passing Yards
1.Blaze Angle (Windham) – 1565
2.Logan Drnek (Pymatuning Valley) – 1138
3.Trystan Mollohan (Southington) – 1099
4.Michael McGovern (Grand Valley) – 1092
5.Dillon Canter (Mathews) – 447

Completion Percentage (min. 30 attempts)
1.Michael McGovern (Grand Valley) – 59.3%
2.Johnny Chambers (Newbury) – 57.6%
3.Dillon Canter (Mathews) – 54.4%
4. Blaze Angle (Windham) – 50.8%

Touchdown Passes
1.Blaze Angle (Windham) – 18
2.Logan Drnek (Pymatuning Valley) – 11
3.Dillon Canter (Mathews) – 9
4.Michael McGovern (Grand Valley) – 7
4.Trystan Mollohan (Southington) – 7

Rushing Yards
1.Eduardo Hernandez (Grand Valley) – 1635
2.Phillip Maiorca (Windham) – 1545
3.Gaige Willis (Pymatuning Valley) – 1429
4.Johnny Chambers (Newbury) – 1394
5.Daniel Canter (Mathews) – 1272
6.Mason Angle (Windham) – 1128
7.Hunter Shackelford (Windham) – 832
8.Michael McGovern (Grand Valley) – 707
9.Noah Parsons (Newbury) – 579
10.Dillon Canter (Mathews) – 561

Yards Per Carry Average (50 attempts)
1.Eduardo Hernandez (Grand Valley) – 14.3
2.Noah Parsons (Newbury) – 10.2
3.Michael McGovern (Grand Valley) – 9.7
4.Mason Angle (Windham) – 9.7
5.Johnny Chambers (Newbury) – 9.2
6.Phillip Maiorca (Windham) – 9.1
7.Hunter Shackelford (Windham) – 9.0
8.Daniel Canter (Mathews) – 8.6
9.Dillon Canter (Mathews) – 7.6
10.Gaige Willis (Pymatuning Valley) – 6.9

Touchdown Runs
1.Eduardo Hernandez (Grand Valley) – 29
2.Johnny Chambers (Newbury) – 23
3.Phillip Maiorca (Windham) – 18
4.Daniel Canter (Mathews) – 16
5.Gaige Willis (Pymatuning Valley) – 15

Receptions
1.Jacob Chiles (Pymatuning Valley) – 32
2.Jerone Evans (Grand Valley) – 27
3.Joey Meyers (Southington) – 25
4.Gaige Willis (Pymatuning Valley) – 20
4.Austin Smith (Southington) – 20

Receiving Yards
1.Jacob Chiles (Pymatuning Valley) – 507
2.Joey Meyers (Southington) – 450
2.Phillip Maiorca (Windham) – 450
4.Eric Park (Windham) – 445
5.Jerone Evans (Grand Valley) – 353

Touchdown Catches
1.Eric Park (Windham) – 7
2.Tyler Collins (Windham) – 6
3.Joey Meyers (Southington) – 5
4.Gordon Seger (Grand Valley) – 4
4.Tanner Hunt (Mathews) – 4
4.Jacob Chiles (Pymatuning Valley) – 4

