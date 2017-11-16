Niles Schools want more time to come up with plan to get out of debt

After 70 percent of Niles voters rejected a levy last week, the superintendent said there will have to be cuts

By Published: Updated:
Niles McKinley High School was placed on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a threat was found in the girls' bathroom.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Schools Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen will ask officials with the Ohio Department of Education for another month to submit a plan to erase a projected $2 million deficit for next year.

After 70 percent of Niles voters rejected a levy last week, officials with the Department of Education requested the plan be done by November 27.

But Thigpen said they need more time. She wants to have extensive discussions with her administrative staff — and the unions — before making any decisions.

Thigpen has said she doesn’t think Niles Schools can make enough cuts to get out of debt.

She plans to send the extension request on Friday.

The Niles School District has a history of financial problems. It was under a state-mandated fiscal watch from 2003 to 2016 and was just recently put back under fiscal caution.

Thigpen has said the district could go back into fiscal watch or even fiscal emergency.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s