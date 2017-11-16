Niles Schools want more time to come up with plan to get out of debt

Related Coverage Niles superintendent worries cuts won’t satisfy debt after levy fails

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Schools Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen will ask officials with the Ohio Department of Education for another month to submit a plan to erase a projected $2 million deficit for next year.

After 70 percent of Niles voters rejected a levy last week, officials with the Department of Education requested the plan be done by November 27.

But Thigpen said they need more time. She wants to have extensive discussions with her administrative staff — and the unions — before making any decisions.

Thigpen has said she doesn’t think Niles Schools can make enough cuts to get out of debt.

She plans to send the extension request on Friday.

The Niles School District has a history of financial problems. It was under a state-mandated fiscal watch from 2003 to 2016 and was just recently put back under fiscal caution.

Thigpen has said the district could go back into fiscal watch or even fiscal emergency.

