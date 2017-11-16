Ohio State suspends fraternity activity during investigation

The university says the investigation stems from allegations involving hazing and alcohol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State University has suspended activities by all fraternities because of numerous investigations facing several houses.

The university said Thursday it suspended social, recruitment and new member activities for the 37 members of the Interfraternity Council.

The university says 11 chapters are under investigation since the beginning of the school year, most for allegations involving hazing and alcohol in violation of Ohio State’s student conduct code.

The school said this is the most number of investigations in recent years, and Ohio State does not tolerate behavior putting students’ health and safety at risk.

About 2,400 students are members of fraternities, or about one in every 10 male undergraduate students.

