Paul LeRoy Hake, Jr. Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – On Thursday, November 16, 2017, Paul LeRoy Hake, Jr., passed away at Edison Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with his family at his side.

Paul was born on November 24, 1948 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Paul LeRoy, Sr. and Betty Jane (Henney) Hake.

Paul is survived by his sister, Alma (Dennis, Sr.) Hiler of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and other family members.

Paul honorably served his country in both the United States Army and the United States Navy prior to his retirement as a Law Enforcements Office in Texas.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.