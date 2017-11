STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man in Struthers is facing felonious assault charges after police say he fired shots at a man trying to repossess his vehicle.

Police say James Burk shot at the repo officer around 1 a.m. Wednesday outside his house on Frank Street.

Burk had his wife call 911 as the vehicle was being repossessed. Burk’s neighbors also called police when they heard the gunshots and commotion.

No one was hurt.

Burk is facing charges of felonious assault and inducing panic.