Robert Walter Echard Obituary

November 16, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

SALEM, Ohio – Robert Walter Echard, age 69, of 1886 Whinnery Road, Salem, died at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.