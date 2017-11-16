Seeking 5th straight District crown, Ursuline will be inexperienced

2017-18 Ursuline Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Keith Gunther

Record: 19-8

The Good News

Ursuline has won 18 plus games in each of the last four years. The Irish has accumulated a 79-30 record (72.5%) during that stretch. Coach Keith Gunther indicates, “Our guard play will be our strength. They have speed and (have displayed good) shooting.” At 6’3 Devan Keevey will be a player to keep an eye on from his wing position. Others who should see significant playing time this year are junior Luke Pipala, Robert Clark, Ethan Courtney, Brajon Nuby, Robert Clark, Vincent Armeni, Sean Phillips and Daysean Harris.

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Lake, 7

Dec. 15 – South Range, 7

Dec. 16 – vs. Holy Name (at Hoover)

Dec. 19 – at Lake Catholic, 7

Dec. 22 – at Fitch, 7

Dec. 23 – at Canton Central Catholic, 7

Dec. 28 – at Sharon Holiday Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Sharon Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2 – at Warren JFK, 7

Jan. 5 – Mooney, 7

Jan. 12 – at South Range, 7:30

Jan. 16 – Canton Central Catholic, 7

Jan. 19 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30

Jan. 20 – Buchtel, 7

Jan. 23 – at Lake Central Christian, 7:30

Jan. 27 – at East, 7

Feb. 2 – at Mooney, 7:30

Feb. 6 – at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Feb. 13 – Fitch, 7

Feb. 16 – Harding, 7

Feb. 20 – Hoban, 7

Challenges

The Irish return just two letter winners after graduating eight lettermen which included the likes of Anthony Howell, Anise Algahmee, Dakota Hobbs and Vince Venzio. “Our weakness lies in the fact that we’ll have the lack of experience,” says coach Gunther. “We’ll be playing two seniors, two juniors and five sophomores with none of those players getting any major playing time last year.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 59.3% (146-100)

Playoff Record: 32-10

Sectional Championships: 8 (2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

District Championships: 6 (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

2016-17 Results

Cleveland Central Catholic 76 Irish 52*

Irish 70 Salem 33 *

Irish 62 Girard 53*

Irish 39 Mooney 37*

Irish 68 Southeast 53*

Hoban 61 Irish 49

Irish 59 Perry 56

Harding 46 Irish 43

Irish 57 Campbell Memorial 34

Irish 58 Erie Cathedral Prep 50

Irish 53 St. Thomas Aquinas 50

Irish 80 Mooney 52

Irish 55 Canton Central Catholic 48

Massillon 77 Irish 59

Irish 76 East 74 OT

Brunswick 39 Irish 37

Irish 40 Mooney 25

Irish 76 Lake Catholic 64

Irish 61 Howland 56

Irish 74 First Christian 61

Warren JFK 70 Irish 59

Irish 60 Lutheran East 57

Benedictine 69 Irish 51

Irish 54 Fitch 38

St. Vincent-St. Mary 72 Irish 55

Irish 76 Coventry 72 OT

Irish 42 Lake 40

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last Top 10 ranking: D3 #8 on February 23, 2015

Rankings Since Jan. 2008: 7

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #3 St. Vincent-St. Mary, 67-52, loss on March 10, 2016

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Jan. 2010: 2-8

Key Number

The Fighting Irish are seeking their fifth straight District Championship this season.