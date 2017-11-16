Storm Team 27: Breezy, light rain and snow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Slippery bridges and overpasses possible. Cooler temperatures Thursday with a chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation expected.

Another storm on the way for the weekend. Rain and the risk for storms Saturday. Cold and blustery with Lake Effect snow showers Sunday. Accumulating snow will be possible to wrap up the weekend.

FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy and breezy. Rain or snow showers possible. Little to no accumulation. (50%)

High: 40

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy Isolated rain or snow shower early. (30%)

Low: 30

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy.

High: 48

Saturday: Rain likely, chance for thunderstorms. Snow showers into the evening. (100%)

High: 55 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 25

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 47 Low: 31

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 30