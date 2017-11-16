Va. HS student says teacher pulled hijab from her head

The school said the teacher has been put on leave while the headscarf incident is investigated

By Published:
school class kids generic

BURKE, Va. (AP) – A high school student in northern Virginia says a teacher pulled her hijab from her head, prompting the school system to put the teacher on leave.

The student posted on Twitter that she was infuriated by the actions of the teacher Wednesday at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia.

Fairfax County Public Schools said in a statement Thursday that the teacher’s action was inappropriate and unacceptable. The schools said the teacher has been put on leave while the headscarf incident is investigated.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s