Walburga “Wally” E. Everett Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Walburga “Wally” E. Everett, 88, of Warren, entered into rest Thursday, November 16, 2017 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 12, 1929 in Mannheim, Germany, the daughter of Sebastian Wolfgang and Barbara (Kress) Sturm and had lived in the U.S. since the early 1950s.

A devoted wife and mother, Walburga had worked as a supervisor for environmental services at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She enjoyed crafts, knitting, cooking and her family.

Loving memories of Walburga will live on in her four children, James William (Eva) Everett of Warren, Darlene (Gregory) Noark of Columbus, Lillian Hafner of Warren and Patricia Safirowski of Warren, with whom she made her home; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Hildegard Sturm of Germany and a brother, Wilhelm Sturm of Germany.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Earl E. Everett, whom she married October 25, 1952 and with whom she spent 65 wonderful years until his passing October 4, 2017; a son, Earl E. Everett, Jr.; a grandson, Mark Anthony Safirowski and two sisters, Laura Davis and Inga Gibbons.

Per her request, cremation is taking place. Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

