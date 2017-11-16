Warren crime activity: Victim says men claiming to be police robbed him

Thursday, November 9

4:15 p.m. – Woodland Avenue near Bonnie Brae, a 15-year-old girl filed a report, saying she was assaulted by an unknown man as she was walking home from school the day before.

Friday, November 10

3:45 a.m. – 1400 block of Maxwell Ave. NW, officers responded to a car theft and aggravated burglary. The victim said two men broke into his house while he was sleeping. He said they barged into his bedroom with flashlights and guns, claiming to be police and saying they had a warrant for his arrest. The victim said the men dragged him and another man who was in the house out of the room and kicked one of them in the stomach before stealing cash, jewelry and keys to the victim’s car.

Saturday, November 11

2:30 p.m. – 1100 block of W. Market St., police responded to a fight at Family Dollar. The victim told police that a woman came up to her in the store and started fighting with her, ripping her fingernail off. EMTs treated the victim’s injury.

Sunday, November 12

2:40 a.m. – 1100 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, Spencer Morrell, 19, of Salem, arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons and attempt to commit an offense; Angelo Ficke, 18, arrested and charged with drug abuse, carrying concealed weapons and attempt to commit an offense. The owner of Dawlah Mart said he heard a gunshot and saw two men trying to break into his store. An officer found both Morrell and Ficke in front of the store with guns and arrested them. Ficke also had drugs in his pocket, according to a police report. They both pleaded not guilty to their charges.

2:45 p.m. – Jautice McDonald, 21, arrested and charged with felonious assault and discharging weapons. Police said McDonald and another man, Tyrin Blackwell, shot at and injured each other. McDonald pleaded not guilty to the charges.

8:05 p.m. – 1100 block of Edgewood St., callers to 911 reported hearing up to 20 shots from what sounded to be a semi-automatic rifle.

8:45 p.m. – 1200 block of Elm Rd. NE, officers responded to shots fired at a home. A bullet came through the front window and into a bedroom, according to a police report. The victim said no one was in the room at the time.

9:23 p.m. – 1200 block of Elm Rd., Antonio Edwards, 19, arrested on a warrant. Police said they found Edwards after responding to a shooting that left 24 shell casings. No one was hurt.

Monday, November 13

2:15 a.m. – 2600 block of Woodland St. NE, a man said someone shot a BB gun at his bedroom window. Police found BBs on the window ledge, according to a report.

9:46 a.m. – 2700 block of Duke Ave. SE, reported burglary of a residence.

12:46 p.m. – 1500 block of Vernon Ave. NW, Terry Gray, 32, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Officers responded to reports of a woman in an apartment yelling for help. When they arrived, they said her hand was bleeding very badly and she told them Gray cut her with a knife during an argument. Gray said his girlfriend cut herself while cutting potatoes and he was trying to help her. He told them he already served time in prison and wasn’t afraid to fight the police, according to a report. The victim was taken to the ER. Gray pleaded not guilty.

2:19 p.m. – Eastland Ave. SE and Sussex St. SE, Tyrin Blackwell, 23, arrested on warrants for felonious assault and discharging firearms charges. Police said Blackwell and Jautice McDonald, who was arrested earlier in the week, shot at and injured each other.

10:05 p.m. – 1000 block of Elm Rd. NE, police said a Pit Stop employee was robbed at gunpoint. Officers were unable to find the thieves.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

