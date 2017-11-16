Youngstown halfway house resident accused of smuggling drugs in ‘body cavity’

Jessica Mason, 24, was serving time for prostitution-related charges last May

By Published: Updated:
Jessica Mason, charged with smuggling drugs into CCA.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman serving probation at the Community Corrections Association (CCA) in Youngstown is accused of smuggling fentanyl in a “body cavity.”

Directors said another resident at the facility overdosed on drugs that 24-year-old Jessica Mason brought into the CCA.

Mason has been removed from the program and is now in the Mahoning County Jail. She is expected to appear in a Mahoning County courtroom to determine whether she violated the terms of her probation.

Mason was sentenced to probation last May on prostitution-related charges.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s