Youngstown halfway house resident accused of smuggling drugs in ‘body cavity’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman serving probation at the Community Corrections Association (CCA) in Youngstown is accused of smuggling fentanyl in a “body cavity.”

Directors said another resident at the facility overdosed on drugs that 24-year-old Jessica Mason brought into the CCA.

Mason has been removed from the program and is now in the Mahoning County Jail. She is expected to appear in a Mahoning County courtroom to determine whether she violated the terms of her probation.

Mason was sentenced to probation last May on prostitution-related charges.