Austintown crime activity: Police say drunk man hid in stranger’s car

Wednesday, November 8

6:14 a.m. – 4200 block of Mahoning Ave., James Campana, 47, charged with OVI. Police were called to Shell gas station for a man that parked a car in the middle of the lot and walked away. According to the report, police arrived and found Campana, who smelled like alcohol and was stumbling. He told officers he had been drinking and also failed field sobriety tests, police said.

6:23 p.m. – 100 block of Petro Pl., Austintown police went to Petro to take Lacey Livermore, a woman Liberty officers arrested on warrants out of Austintown, into custody. Officers said Livermore was having bowel issues and defecated in the cruiser and grass at Petro. She was able to slip out of her handcuffs and started running away, according to a police report. Officers said they chased and tased her when she refused to stop running. Austintown police then took her to the county jail.



Friday, November 10

2:20 a.m. – 5000 block of Norquest Blvd., Justin Hyatt, 38, arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. According to the report, police were called to a home for an unknown man who broke into a car. When police arrived, they said they found Hyatt hiding in the back seat under a jacket. Officers said he smelled like alcohol. Hyatt pleaded not guilty.

8:31 p.m. – 200 block of S. Edgehill Ave., Helen Gionfriddo, 86, and Joseph Gionfriddo, 69, arrested and charged with domestic violence. According to a report, police responded to the home for a report that Helen punched her husband, Joseph, in the face during a fight over underwear. Police said Helen admitted to attacking Joseph because she was “tired of it all.” She also told police Joseph choked her with a pair of jeans and pushed her. They both pleaded not guilty.

Saturday, November 11

4:36 p.m. – 4400 block of New Rd., Noah Matheny, 21, charged with possession of marijuana and drug abuse. According to a report, police went to the residence for a domestic dispute. Police said they found a bag of marijuana and drug tools in a bedroom. Matheny admitted they were his, the report stated.

Sunday, November 12

12:26 a.m. – 1700 block of S. Raccoon Rd., William Thomas, 20, of Youngstown, charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. According to a report, police were called to Elevate Niteclub for Thomas lying next to a car. Thomas’ mother told police he called her and said he was kicked out of the club for being very drunk, the report stated. Police said Thomas was throwing up in the parking lot and couldn’t stand on his own.

2:32 p.m. – 4300 block of Maureen Dr., John Hartman, 40, charged with two counts of child endangering. Police responded to the home on a report that Hartman was using drugs and passed out while his children were home. Police found him sleeping on the couch and when asked, they said he didn’t know where his children were. Police also claim Hartman made a comment while on the phone about taking the drug “molly.” Hartman was arrested on Thursday, November 16 after an investigation.

Tuesday, November 14

7:38 p.m. – 4700 block of Mahoning Ave., Peter Larkin, 57, charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. According to a report, police were called to Bill’s Place for Larkin slumped over in the parking lot and unable to stand by himself.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.



