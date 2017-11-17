Barbara A. (Mercer) Cooper Obituary

MASSILLON, Ohio – Barbara A. Cooper 75, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2017, following a lengthy illness due to complications from neck surgery.

She was born in Alliance, Ohio on October 11, 1942 to the late Charles and Alberta (Morrison) Mercer.

Barbara was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School, class of 1960 and a graduate of Akron School of Cosmetology.

Barb was also a member of the Eastern Star and Trinity Gospel Temple (Canton, Ohio).

She was married to Steve A. Cooper of Marblehead, Ohio for 25 years.

She worked as a recess monitor at L.L. Smith Elementary School while her children attended school there. She also worked in the warehouse at Camelot Music for 15 years.

Barb was a true caregiver at heart, as she assisted family and friends in caring for their elderly family members and children. She was a beloved grandmother and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. Barb always had a special place, kind words and a beautiful smile for anyone, especially children, that may have come her way. She touched many people in a profound manner and left an indelible memory that no one will forget.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Karl) Williams and Leslie Cooper; grandchildren, Nathan Cooper and Lexie Williams; brother, Charles Mercer; two cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry McCullough officiating.

The family will receive visitors at the funeral home two hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s honor to Absolute Hospice, 339 East Maple Street #115, North Canton, OH 44720.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guestbook online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.