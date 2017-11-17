Buzzacco with 3 TDs, South Range leads Black River

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range leads Black River, 19-16, at halftime of a Division V regional final.

Aniello Buzzacco has three touchdowns for the Raiders so far.

Buzzacco notched a TD run just a minute into the contest, but Black River responded for an 8-6 lead.

Buzzacco then recovered a fumble and took it 72 yards for a touchdown and 12-8 South Range lead. He followed with a 54-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 19-8.

Black River immediately cut it to 19-16 with a 49-yard TD pass.

Read more: Week thirteen high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22