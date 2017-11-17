Cheryl Lynn (Wymer) Custer Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Cheryl Lynn (Wymer) Custer 63, of Salem, died at 4:20 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 13, 1954, in Youngstown.

She was Catholic by faith and formerly employed as an assistant manger of the Salem Speedway Gasoline Station.

She is survived by her mother, Judith Ann Wymer-Wilson of Poland; her sons, Wendell Custer of Salineville and Jeff Custer of Salem; a half-brother, John Wilson of Struthers and one grandchild.

She is preceded in death by a half-brother Robert Wilson.

There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.