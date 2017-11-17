Complaints lead humane agents to horses in makeshift Brookfield pen

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – What started a week ago as a Facebook post about two horses in Brookfield being penned up ended with the horses being removed Friday afternoon.

Police backed up Trumbull County humane agents as they removed the horses from a house on Warren-Sharon Road, not far from the center of Brookfield.

Lucy Thompson owns the horses and lives in the house. The pen was out back — a mix of wood and fencing, covered with plastic.

“They were in a very small area, two horses in one stall, probably 10 by 12. Didn’t find any water, didn’t find any food available,” Humane Agent Doc Firster said.

Roger Galford, Thompson’s son, said the pen was only temporary. He said his mother had been harassed leading up to the raid by humane agents.

Galford said the horses had been there eight days after the stable, where they were previously housed, ask they be removed. There were plans to construct a better building.

“She got parts for the building and everything else. She was going to put the building up. We had fencing to put up and she just didn’t have time,” he said.

Firster said the horses were in bad shape and had been neglected for a long time.

“Awfully thin and needed work done with their teeth, needed work done with their feet.”

People working nearby said they heard about it on Facebook, where pictures of the horses and complaints about their conditions were posted.

Galford said it was uncalled for.

“And I think the people in Brookfield are uncalled for. I don’t think people should be harassing people, showing up at people’s houses with kids and scaring my son, and flicking people off out the driveway. I mean, it’s just ridiculous.”

The horses are siblings — two maiden mares aged 13 and 14. They were taken to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna, where they’ll be treated.

“A vet will get a workup on them and they’ll take care of them,” said Trumbull County Humane Agent Richard Holzhauser.

The humane agents said other animals were found on the property, including dogs, cats, and chickens. They said those animals weren’t in the best shape either and may need to be investigated as well.

No charges have been filed but there’s a chance they will be.