NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students on board a Springfield Local Schools bus had a close call on Friday.

Police said the bus driver put on his yellow lights to stop when the driver of a car hit the back of the bus.

It happened along Route 170 in New Middletown, right near the high school.

The driver, who is a juvenile, told police he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes.

Students on the bus weren’t injured.

It is unknown if the driver faces charges as a result of the crash.