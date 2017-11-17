Edward Joseph Telega Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Edward Joseph Telega, 86, of Hermitage, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2017, at Sharon Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with dementia.

Always proud of his Polish heritage, Edward was born in Farrell on May 1, 1931, to immigrants Thomas and Josephine (Korab) Telega.

He was a 1949 graduate of Farrell High School.

A lifelong musician and member of the Warren Federation of Musicians Union Local No. 118, Edward served as a clarinetist in the Navy Band from 1951 – 1955 and played clarinet and saxophone in many local bands, including the Carl Marks Concert Band, The Buhl Park Community Band, The Mike Stone Orchestra, The Mercer Community Band and The Paul Dale Orchestra. He was very proud to lead his own group, The Ed Telega Orchestra, for over 20 years. He was a devoted husband and family man. One of his greatest joys was sharing his love of music with his children and grandchildren and despite his dementia, was able to perform “The Clarinet Polka” from memory in the Telega Family Christmas Concert as recently as last year.

Mr. Telega was a draftsman for The Westinghouse Transformer Division for over 28 years and retired from E.A. Winslow and Associates in 2002.

Edward was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Sharon, where he served as an usher, musician and parish council member.

He married his devoted and loving wife of 47 years, Patricia (Staunch) Telega, on November 21, 1970.

In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by daughter, Susan Obergefell and husband Glenn and their daughters, Molly, Rose and Laura, of Concord, Ohio; daughter, Norma Johnson and husband Toby and their daughters, Julia and Madeline, of Titusville, Pennsylvania; a son, Edward T. Telega and wife Marissa and their daughter Chloe, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Edward is preceded in death by his three sisters, Stella Yankle, Genevieve Pinti and Valeria Telega and three brothers, Joseph, Benny and Alex.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Stanislaus Cemetery fund, c/o St. Stanislaus Church, 370 Spruce Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017, in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon.

Interment will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.