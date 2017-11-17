Ernest Mazurkewiz Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Ernest Mazurkewiz, age 92, of Kinsman Rd. in West Salem Township, passed away Friday morning, November 17, 2017 in The Grove At Greenville.

He was born in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania on June 9, 1925 to John and Mary (Tanecznik) Mazurkewiz.

He was employed as a burner for 35 years at the former Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Sharon. In addition, he also owned and operated an auto repair business out of his garage on Kinsman Rd.

He was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship and Greenville Family Moose Center #276.

On March 22, 1954, he married the former Shirley A. Meeker, she passed away on January 2, 2007.

Survivors include three sons, Paul D. Mazurkewiz of Augusta, Maine, David E. Mazurkewiz and Michael J. Mazurkewiz, both of Greenville; a sister, Irene Nottingham and her husband, Basil of Greenville; two grandchildren, Jaimie Tatta and Brandon Mazurkewiz and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sisters, Julia Mazurkewiz and Helen Unger and five brothers, Charles Mazurkewiz, John Mazurkewiz, Alvin Mazurkewiz, Chester Mazurkewiz and Edward Mazurkewiz.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, November 20, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. in Greenville.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.