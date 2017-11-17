French TD gives Canfield 10-6 lead vs. Akron SVSM

Paul French scored on a 1-yard TD run early in the second for a 7-0 Canfield lead

By Published: Updated:
Canfield Cardinals High School Football - Canfield, OH.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield leads Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, 10-6, in the third quarter of a Division III regional final.

Still scoreless after the first quarter, Paul French scored on a 1-yard TD run early in the second for a 7-0 Canfield lead.

Late in the second quarter, Sam Accordino’s field goal pushed Canfield’s lead to 10-0.

Akron SVSM cut its deficit to 10-6 when Russell Cooper III took the opening kickoff of the second half back for a touchdown.

The Cardinals enter the contest with a perfect 12-0 record.

Read more: Week thirteen high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s