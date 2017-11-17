French TD gives Canfield 10-6 lead vs. Akron SVSM

Related Coverage Canfield downs NDCL 22-7 behind 2 Breinz TD runs

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield leads Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, 10-6, in the third quarter of a Division III regional final.

Still scoreless after the first quarter, Paul French scored on a 1-yard TD run early in the second for a 7-0 Canfield lead.

Late in the second quarter, Sam Accordino’s field goal pushed Canfield’s lead to 10-0.

Akron SVSM cut its deficit to 10-6 when Russell Cooper III took the opening kickoff of the second half back for a touchdown.

The Cardinals enter the contest with a perfect 12-0 record.

