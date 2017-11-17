Girard police: Man beat elderly woman found covered in blood

Police said the Girard woman escaped by crawling out of a window

Roger Bispeck, charged with felonious assault and domestic violence in Girard.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responding to a domestic violence call Thursday night found an elderly woman covered in blood, according to a report.

Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of N. Ward Avenue around 10 p.m.

When they arrived, the 91-year-old woman said Roger Bispeck, 66, “beat the s**t out of me,” according to the report. Police said she escaped by pushing a window open and crawling out.

After knocking on the doors and window, asking Bispeck to let them in, officers said he finally opened the door.

He had blood on his face and told them the woman bit him first, police said.

Officers noted in the report that there was blood all over the inside of the house.

Bispeck was arrested and faces a charge of felonious assault.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

