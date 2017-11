Related Coverage Grove City routs Meadville to capture D-10 title

CLYMER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City leads Hollidaysburg, 7-6, in the second quarter of a 5A state playoff matchup.

After falling behind 6-0, Grove City took a 7-6 lead on Logan Lutz’s 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter.

