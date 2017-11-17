Hughes & Jackson are back; Harding seeks another league title

2017-18 Warren Harding Boys’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Andrew Vlajkovich
Record: 18-8 (11-1), 1st place in AAC Red Tier
More:High School Basketball previews from other teams
The Good News
The Raiders are seeking their fourth straight league championship. Since Harding has become a member of the All-American Conference, the Raiders have won 36 of their 38 league matchups (36-2). Harding returns two letter winners – Chris Hughes and Terrion Jackson. Hughes shot 48.3% from beyond the three-point arc (14-29) last winter.
“A real strength of ours,” indicates coach Andrew Vlajkovich,” is how unselfish of a group this is. It’s a good (group) of high character kids who work extremely hard. I think we’re pretty skilled offensively and (we) have some decent size with Terrion (at 6’6), Delmar Moore at 6 foot 5 and Tyre Marlowe at 6 foot 4.” Another player who the coaching staff is high on is junior guard Dom McGHee.
2017-18 Schedule
Dec. 5 – at Poland, 7
Dec. 8 – at Boardman, 7
Dec. 12 – Lakeside, 7
Dec. 15 – at East, 7
Dec. 19 – Fitch, 7
Dec. 27 – at St. Ignatius, 7
Jan. 5 – at Canfield, 7
Jan. 9 – Howland, 7
Jan. 12 – Mooney, 7
Jan. 13 – Kennedy Catholic, 7
Jan. 19 – Boardman, 7
Jan. 23 – at Lakeside, 7
Jan. 26 – East, 7
Jan. 30 – at Fitch, 7
Feb. 2 – Canfield, 7
Feb. 3 – at Maple Heights, 7
Feb. 6 – at Howland, 7
Feb. 9 – Massillon, 7
Feb. 13 – at Shaw, 7:30
Feb. 16 – at Ursuline, 7:30
Feb. 20 – Glenville, 7
Challenges
It seems more often than not, Harding must replace a ton of production from the likes of Lynn Bowden (19.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.6 apg), Mike Hughes (15.4 ppg, 2.4 apg), Tiryn Frank (10.1 ppg, 1.4 apg), Lynn Williams (5.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Marlin Richardson (4.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg) and Derek Culver. This season is no different without a single starter returning. “Experience is a major concern,” says Vlajkovich, “with only two letterman back.”
Last 10 Years
Overall Winning Percentage: 76.6% (190-58)
League Championships: 5 (2017, 2016, 2015, 2009, 2008)
Playoff Record: 28-10
Sectional Championships: 8 (2017, 2016, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008)
District Championships: 4 (2016, 2012, 2009, 2008)
Regional Championships: 1 (2009)
2016-17 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 68.8
Scoring Defense: 56.6
2016-17 Results
Lake 59 Raiders 56 OT*
Raiders 67 Ellet 57*
Raiders 74 Fitch 49*
Raiders 77 Roosevelt 32*
Raiders 100 Maple Heights 88 OT
Canton McKinley 70 Raiders 61
Raiders 46 Ursuline 43
Raiders 72 Howland 59
Raiders 68 Canfield 59
Raiders 89 Fitch 60
Raiders 79 East 74
Raiders 79 Lakeside 64
Raiders 83 Shaw 53
Raiders 80 Canfield 62
Raiders 54 #10 Boardman 43
Raiders 79 East 64
Cleveland Heights 69 Raiders 64
Kennedy Catholic 86 Raiders 80
Raiders 83 Howland 46
Raiders 64 Fairmont (WV) 57
St. Ignatius 64 Raiders 61
Raiders 100 Fitch 58
St. Vincent-St. Mary 65 Raiders 55
Raiders 73 Lakeside 46
Poland 51 Raiders 50
Boardman 52 Raiders 51
*-Playoff
Key Number
The Raiders have won the past three All-American Conference championships.
AP Rankings (Last 10 years)
Last Top 10 ranking: D1 #8, February 15, 2016
Rankings Since Jan. 2008: 27
Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #10 Boardman, 54-43, win on January 13, 2017
Record vs. Top 10 teams since Mar. 2009: 5-7