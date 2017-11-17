Hughes & Jackson are back; Harding seeks another league title

2017-18 Warren Harding Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Andrew Vlajkovich

Record: 18-8 (11-1), 1st place in AAC Red Tier

The Good News

The Raiders are seeking their fourth straight league championship. Since Harding has become a member of the All-American Conference, the Raiders have won 36 of their 38 league matchups (36-2). Harding returns two letter winners – Chris Hughes and Terrion Jackson. Hughes shot 48.3% from beyond the three-point arc (14-29) last winter.

“A real strength of ours,” indicates coach Andrew Vlajkovich,” is how unselfish of a group this is. It’s a good (group) of high character kids who work extremely hard. I think we’re pretty skilled offensively and (we) have some decent size with Terrion (at 6’6), Delmar Moore at 6 foot 5 and Tyre Marlowe at 6 foot 4.” Another player who the coaching staff is high on is junior guard Dom McGHee.

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 5 – at Poland, 7

Dec. 8 – at Boardman, 7

Dec. 12 – Lakeside, 7

Dec. 15 – at East, 7

Dec. 19 – Fitch, 7

Dec. 27 – at St. Ignatius, 7

Jan. 5 – at Canfield, 7

Jan. 9 – Howland, 7

Jan. 12 – Mooney, 7

Jan. 13 – Kennedy Catholic, 7

Jan. 19 – Boardman, 7

Jan. 23 – at Lakeside, 7

Jan. 26 – East, 7

Jan. 30 – at Fitch, 7

Feb. 2 – Canfield, 7

Feb. 3 – at Maple Heights, 7

Feb. 6 – at Howland, 7

Feb. 9 – Massillon, 7

Feb. 13 – at Shaw, 7:30

Feb. 16 – at Ursuline, 7:30

Feb. 20 – Glenville, 7

Challenges

It seems more often than not, Harding must replace a ton of production from the likes of Lynn Bowden (19.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.6 apg), Mike Hughes (15.4 ppg, 2.4 apg), Tiryn Frank (10.1 ppg, 1.4 apg), Lynn Williams (5.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Marlin Richardson (4.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg) and Derek Culver. This season is no different without a single starter returning. “Experience is a major concern,” says Vlajkovich, “with only two letterman back.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 76.6% (190-58)

League Championships: 5 (2017, 2016, 2015, 2009, 2008)

Playoff Record: 28-10

Sectional Championships: 8 (2017, 2016, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008)

District Championships: 4 (2016, 2012, 2009, 2008)

Regional Championships: 1 (2009)

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 68.8

Scoring Defense: 56.6

2016-17 Results

Lake 59 Raiders 56 OT*

Raiders 67 Ellet 57*

Raiders 74 Fitch 49*

Raiders 77 Roosevelt 32*

Raiders 100 Maple Heights 88 OT

Canton McKinley 70 Raiders 61

Raiders 46 Ursuline 43

Raiders 72 Howland 59

Raiders 68 Canfield 59

Raiders 89 Fitch 60

Raiders 79 East 74

Raiders 79 Lakeside 64

Raiders 83 Shaw 53

Raiders 80 Canfield 62

Raiders 54 #10 Boardman 43

Raiders 79 East 64

Cleveland Heights 69 Raiders 64

Kennedy Catholic 86 Raiders 80

Raiders 83 Howland 46

Raiders 64 Fairmont (WV) 57

St. Ignatius 64 Raiders 61

Raiders 100 Fitch 58

St. Vincent-St. Mary 65 Raiders 55

Raiders 73 Lakeside 46

Poland 51 Raiders 50

Boardman 52 Raiders 51

*-Playoff

Key Number

The Raiders have won the past three All-American Conference championships.

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last Top 10 ranking: D1 #8, February 15, 2016

Rankings Since Jan. 2008: 27

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #10 Boardman, 54-43, win on January 13, 2017

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Mar. 2009: 5-7