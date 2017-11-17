Jordanian man accused of lying about citizenship to purchase ‘sniper rifle’

Investigators said the suspect, who is living in Youngstown, tried to buy the firearm at Fin Feather Fur in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Jordanian man living in Youngstown is accused of making a false claim of citizenship to purchase a firearm.

Abdul Maola Alabadi, 35, is accused of going to Fin Feather Fur Outfitters in Boardman to purchase a rifle earlier this year.

The manager called police after he said Alabadi made suspicious comments, which made him stop the sale of the firearm. He said Alabadi purchased a 9 mm pistol the previous week, according to the court documents.

Alabadi told a sales associate he wanted to purchase a “sniper rifle for training.” The manager estimated Alabadi was in the store for two to three hours, and at one point, had someone come to translate and attempt to purchase a firearm for him, according to court documents.

During the previous purchase of the 9 mm, Alabadi checked a box indicating he was a U.S. citizen, according to investigators. Alabadi is not a U.S. citizen, according to court documents.

The investigation preceding the information was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  The matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David M. Toepfer.

