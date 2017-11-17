Karen A. Smith Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Karen A. Smith, 65, of Champion died Friday morning, November 17, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

Karen was born February 24, 1952 in Warren, Ohio and was a daughter of Edward and Adele Kachner. She had been a lifelong area resident.

Karen was a 1970 graduate of Lakeview High School and had worked as a monitor technician and Trumbull Memorial and St. Joseph’s Hospitals.

She had attended First Assembly of God Church in Warren where she sang in the choir in years past. She enjoyed crocheting.

Besides her husband, Richard J. Smith, she leaves her daughters, Brandi Bayus and Brenda (Robert) Grabil, both of Champion; a son, Bob (Heather) Bayus of Cortland; a stepson, Jason (Amy) Smith of Warren; her half-brother, Dave (Jenny) Johnston in North Carolina; three stepsisters, Dara, Sandy and Denise; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.