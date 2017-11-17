Michael A. Smith, Sr. Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Michael A. Smith, Sr., 64, passed away Friday morning, November 17, 2017 at his home.

Michael was born on July 30, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Catherine (Soltis) Smith.

He was a 1971 graduate of Brookfield High School and continued his education at Youngstown State University and received his bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1975.

He worked at Ajax and DeMay Heating and Cooling until his retirement.

In his spare time, he loved going to the casino and camping with his boys. He also loved to give a helping hand to anyone he could.

Michael will be deeply missed by his sons, Michael Smith, Jr., Tim Smith, Kevin Smith and Bob Kelty; his sisters, Dolly, Jean, Rosemary, Marian, Eileen, Linda, Diane and Kitty and his brothers, John and Marty.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Paul Smith.

Funeral services for Michael will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel at 6923 Warren–Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Family will receive visitors two hours prior to services from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

