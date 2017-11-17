New Youngstown officer has special connection to city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new officer is now officially a member of the Youngstown Police Department.

Breanna Jones was sworn into the force on Friday.

She’s no stranger to law enforcement.

Jones spent years at Goshen and Struthers Police departments, but she said Youngstown is near and dear to her heart.

“I had a family member who worked in Youngstown that was very special to me, so Youngstown’s always been a place that’s special in my heart,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to work here.”

Jones was trained at Youngstown State University’s Police Academy.