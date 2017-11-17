ODOT sensors on highways could lead to new road projects

If you have driven on the highway recently, you may have noticed some black strips across ramps.

They’re traffic meters, and they could lead to a new road project.

They count how many vehicles go over that spot of the road per day.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the sensors have two purposes.

If there’s an increase in traffic in an area, ODOT may begin a project to address that. It also helps ODOT determine the best time to close a lane, if necessary.

“If we need to close a lane or close the highway down completely for a construction project, based on how much traffic is there, it’ll tell us what times we can do that,” said Brent Kovacs, a spokesman for ODOT.

The sensors are installed every three years.

