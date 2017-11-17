Ohio man who shared breast cancer story passes away

Related Coverage Man living with breast cancer shares experience

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man fighting metastatic breast cancer, who was featured on WKBN during Breast Cancer Awareness month, passed away on Thursday.

Jerry Rubenstein and his wife, Debbie, welcomed us into their home just outside of Cleveland last month.

He talked about living with and fighting breast cancer for many years.

Rubenstein made a point to speak publicly about having breast cancer because he said many men are embarrassed when they are diagnosed.

He spent hours every day exercising and holding onto fitness because it was so important to him throughout his life.

Rubenstein is survived by his wife and two daughters.

