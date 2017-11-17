Organization recognizes local philanthropic efforts

WKBN 27 First News Anchor Stan Boney served as emcee for Friday's event, honoring those who help others

By Published: Updated:
Friday, the Mahoning Shenango Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals honored those who help others. 

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday, the Mahoning Shenango Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals honored those who help others.

The organization held its National Philanthropy Day Awards at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

WKBN 27 First News Anchor Stan Boney served as emcee, and seven awards were handed out.

Organizers said this is a chance to recognize community members who have been huge philanthropists for the community. Those honored have helped nonprofit organizations, schools and hospitals.

“Some of them are silent philanthropists. Some of the people are more well-known, but it’s just important to recognize these people for what they are doing,” said Landis Erwin, of the National Philanthropy Day Committee.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals represents more than 30,000 members in over 230 chapters throughout the world. The local chapter has about 60 members.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s