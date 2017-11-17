Police arrest man accused of robbery in Liberty Walmart’s parking lot

Shamar Robbins, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping

Shamar Robbins, charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Liberty.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a suspect that they say robbed a man who met to sell him an Xbox One video game console. 

Shamar Robbins, 23, is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges.

A man told police that he met Robbins in the parking lot of Walmart in Liberty. They had arranged to meet there so he could sell Robbins his Xbox One, according to a police report.

He said he got into Robbin’s car to make the exchange when Robbins pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his ribcage. He said Robbins then drove out of the parking lot, making him delete messages they sent back and forth, before letting him out of the vehicle in Youngstown.

The victim told officers that he had his concealed carry permit and was armed, but he didn’t feel he could use it without being harmed.

