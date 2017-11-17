Rose Leskovec Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Rose Leskovec, 98, passed away early Friday morning, November 17, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, following a long and fulfilling life.

Rose was born November 11, 1919, a daughter of the late Mike and Mary Sennyk Brutka. She was born and raised a lifelong resident of Niles McKinley Heights.

In her younger days, she worked for General Electric and for Steel Products for a short time and then dedicated the remainder of her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Rose was also a member of SDZ Slovenian Lodge and the former MMBA Women’s Auxiliary.

Rose loved music, playing cards and sitting with her family on her back porch in the summertime. She also greatly enjoyed attending polka dances at SNPJ Lodge in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Leskovec was very dedicated to her family. She gave each of the babies in her family and in her neighborhood their first baths ever and she also crocheted afghan blankets for all of the new brides in her family for each bridal shower.

Rose was also very passionate about cooking. She had her entire family visit each Sunday for her sumptuous banquet-like dinners and her specialties included delicious pierogies, pigs-in-a-blanket and halushki.

Rose leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Janice Prokup of McKinley Heights; two sons, Larry Leskovec of McKinley Heights and Frank (Nancy) Leskovec, of Niles; three grandchildren, Gina (Kevin) Hake of Liberty Township, Natalie Isabella of Niles and Mackenzie Leskovec of Providence, Rhode Island; four great-grandchildren, of whom she was very proud, Joel and Grace Hake and Brooke and Brad Isabella; two sisters, Minya DeMas of McKinley Heights and Dorothy Basilone of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Her husband of nearly 40 years, Frank Leskovec, Sr., whom she married September 17, 1949, passed away July 29, 1989. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Katie Kocjan, Anne Miller, Nettie Juvancic, Jaye Pryor and Tish Yourchisin; two brothers, Raymond Brutka and John “Bert” Brutka, who was killed at Normandy Beach during World War II and an infant sister, Julia.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, November 19 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 20 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard.

Interment will follow at Girard Union Cemetery where Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband.

