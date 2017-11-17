Storm Team 27: Cloudy and dry

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Watch for isolated slippery spots as temperatures fall below freezing by early morning.

Friday brings scattered clouds and a little sun.  Dry weather into Friday night.

The weekend storm will bring wind, rain, thunderstorms and snow.

We will start early Saturday morning with heavy rain possible as well as a chance for thunderstorms.  Moderate to heavy rain will be possible Saturday into Saturday night.  Thunderstorms possible too.  Rainfall could accumulate to 1.50″ to 2.00″ by Saturday night!  It will be windy too with gusts to 40mph or higher.

Turning colder Saturday night with windy weather.  The risk for snow showers will return by Sunday morning.  Snow showers will sweep through the area Sunday with a blustery wind.  The heaviest snow will fall in the snowbelt.  Right now, it looks like around 1 to 3 inches will be possible north and east of the turnpike.  Heavier snow will fall in the northern snowbelt through early Monday morning.  We will get a better handle on snow totals as we near the event this weekend.

Better weather will try to move in toward Thanksgiving.

FORECAST

Friday: Scattered clouds. Some sun.
High: 46

Friday night: Increasing clouds. Becoming windy.
Low: 37 (Climbing through the night)

Saturday: Rain likely, chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible – 1.50” to 2.00” possible. Windy – Gusts to 40mph or higher. (100%)
High: 56

Sunday: Colder and windy. Scattered Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation likely in the snowbelt. (70%)
High: 35 Low: 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. Mainly in the snowbelt. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 25

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 32

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 31

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 27

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 29

