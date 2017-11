Related Coverage Sharon captures first D-10 crown in seven years

CLARION, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon leads Karns City, 14-0, in the first quarter of a 3A state playoff matchup.

The Tigers took the early lead when Ziyon Strickland scored on a 23-yard catch. He followed with a 2-yard TD run later in the first for a 14-0 advantage.

