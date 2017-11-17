What goes into making Thanksgiving dinner for thousands?

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next week, several organizations in the Valley will serve a Thanksgiving meal to thousands of people.

Warren Family Mission says its excited to feed the masses, but there’s a lot of hard work and stress behind the scenes before the food gets on the plate.

“Here we are in the kitchen just getting ready for the preparations of our 19th annual Thanksgiving meal,” Dominic Mararri of Warren Family Mission said on Friday.

In just a couple of days, 3,000 people will have their Thanksgiving dinner at the Warren Family Mission. So right now, there are many different roles to fill in the kitchen.

Head Chef Richard Caffie says dinners this big don’t happen overnight.

“Cleaning ribs and turkeys for two days — for two days,” he said. “We gotta cook for two days and people don’t get to see that.”

The pressure of fixing a flawless dinner is relentless.

“I’ll wake up in the middle of the night and she’s like, ‘What are you thinking?'” Caffie said. “I said, ‘I’m thinking about how we’re gonna be able to do all this.'”

The ribs and turkey are just half of it. They still have to make stuffing, potatoes and cabbage slaw.

It’s hard to do when money is tight.

“With financial support being low, the need is getting bigger and the support is impacting everybody, including us as well,” Mararri said.

That’s why the Warren Family Mission says they couldn’t be more grateful for every single donation.

“Without the community and without the people that believe in us, we wouldn’t be able to make this possible,” Mararri said.

Warren Family mission says they still need more turkeys, pies, stuffing, rolls — basically all of the Thanksgiving fixings. They’ll be accepting donations at their Tod Street location until Tuesday.

To contact Warren Family Mission, call 330-394-5437.