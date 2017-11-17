Opportunistic Trojans has Greenville up 13-0

Next week, the winner will play either Clarion or Chestnut Ridge.

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington and Greenville squared off in week seven which went to the Greyhounds (14-6). The last time, these two schools squared off in a District Championship was in 2001. Wilmington won the Class AAA title tilt that year, 28-7.

On the second play from scrimmage, the Trojans’ quarterback Nate Bell threw a 76-yard touchdown strike to Michael Blaney to open the scoring with only 52 seconds off the clock.

After a fumble recovery, Greenville took over and quickly Brady Gentile went on a 41-yard run deep into Greyhound territory. Bell finished off the Trojans’ second drive with a 7-yard touchdown scamper to extend their lead to 13-0 midway through the first quarter.

Scoring Chart
First Quarter
G – Michael Blaney, 76-yard TD catch from Nate Bell (G 6-0, 11:08)
G – Nate Bell, 7-yard TD run (G 13-0, 5:53)

