Woman tells police men with guns broke into her Youngstown home

Raheem Johnson and Tijuan Muldrow are charged with burglary, aggravated menacing and obstructing official business

By Published:
Tijuan Muldrow and Raheem Johnson, charged with burglary in Youngstown
Tijuan Muldrow (left) and Raheem Johnson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing charges after a woman told police that they broke into her house with guns.

Police said the woman flagged them down Thursday afternoon, reporting that two men with guns broke into her house. Police said 21-year-old Raheem Johnson and 22-year-old Tijuan Muldrow were then spotted running through the backyard.

Officers chased the suspects, capturing them a short distance later, according to a police report.

Police said a bag of crack cocaine and fentanyl were found in the area where an officer chased Johnson.

Johnson and Muldrow are charged with burglary, aggravated menacing and obstructing official business. Johnson is also charged with possession of cocaine and schedule II drugs.

They’re being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s