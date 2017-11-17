Youngstown residents wearing orange to support school district

The district is handing out orange ribbons to families so they can show their pride in the district

By Published:
The district is handing out orange ribbons to families so they can show their pride in the district.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is painting the town orange.

The district is handing out orange ribbons to families so they can show their pride in the district.

This latest move comes after some community members disapproved of the district’s Strategic Plan.

Organizers said they hope families wear these ribbons to show the unity and positive changes in the school district.

As for the color choice?

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said orange represents hope.

“I think there’s been some hopelessness,” Mohip said. “That’s kind of why I took the job when I came to Youngstown, and I saw that when I was talking to community members,. But, restoring that hope, we talk about restoring hope. We talk about restoring hope, and that’s where the orange came from.”

If you’re interested in picking up an orange ribbon for your home, call the Youngstown City School District at 330-744-6900.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s