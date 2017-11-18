AC/DC announces founder, lead guitarist Malcolm Young dies

Malcolm Young, 64, passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside

A March 3, 2003 file photo of from left: Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams from AC/DC posing for photographers at the Apollo Hammersmith in London. The band has announced, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017, that 64-year-old Young has died. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
(WCMH) – A co-founder of AC/DC has died, the band announced Saturday.

Malcolm Young, 64, passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside. An obituary on the band’s website said Young has been suffering from Dementia for several years.

According to the band’s website, he is survived by his loving wife O’Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother.

Young founded the Austrailian hard rock band with his brother, Angus Young, in the 1970s. Malcolm Young played guitar.

