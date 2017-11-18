Cortland dentist gives free care to veterans

Doctor Joseph Bedich of The Center for Progressive Dentistry came up with Veterans Day of Dentistry as a way to give back

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – For the third year in a row, a local dentist stepped up to give some free care to our veterans.

Doctor Joseph Bedich of The Center for Progressive Dentistry in Cortland came up with Veterans Day of Dentistry as a way to give back.

He says they see around 40 to 50 veterans each year and that no expense is spared for any procedure they need.

Sometimes, the VA can’t cover certain dental procedures, so when they fall through, Bedich steps in to help out.

“Last year we had a patient who the VA took out all of his teeth, but they wouldn’t make him a set of dentures,” Bedich said. “He’s been walking around for five years without dentures, so we had him come in and made him a set of dentures last year.”

This year, Dr. Bedich got some help from two other local dentists — Dr. Jim Romano of Austintown and Dr. Pat Thomas of Hubbard.

