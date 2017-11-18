Donkey basketball game raises money for Springfield seniors

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – For the seventh straight year, Springfield High School hosted a unique fundraiser for the senior class trip — donkey basketball.

It’s slow moving, low scoring and at some points a little frustrating, but it’s all for the sake of sending the Springfield seniors to New York.

“I had seen it at a previous school,” Carolyn Wilson said. “In fact, I had done it when I was in high school.”

Wilson is the senior class adviser for Springfield. She started using the games as a way to make money in 2011.

“It’s a great fundraiser — fun for all ages,” Wilson said.

The point is to raise money for the senior class — but it’s not just the seniors who get to play.

In this particular game, alumni and faculty got in on the fun. And this fundraiser brings out a good amount of people.



“I think it’s very different,” said Julie Keltz. “And it gets the people in the community like, ‘Let’s go see this, this is interesting.'”

The donkeys, obviously, have a mind of their own.

“We actually got on and it’s a lot harder to stay on it than you think,” Lucas Denmead said.

Sometimes, they’d take off.

Other times, they wouldn’t want to move.

And at some points, they’d suggest getting off.

But for most of the seniors, they agree this is one of the highlights of their final year in high school.

“I think it’s going to be something to really look back at and remember and say, ‘Wow I played basketball while on a donkey,'” Keltz said.