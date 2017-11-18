Edna Mae (Rohman) Paoletta Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Edna Mae (Rohman) Paoletta, formerly of Lake Latonka; Clubhouse Drive, West Middlesex and Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2017, in Avalon Springs in Mercer, surrounded by family, she was 80.

Mrs. Paoletta was born August 27, 1937 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Henry and Evelyn (Frese) Rohman.

Edna is survived by her husband of 62 years, Tony Paoletta, Sr. and their six children, Tina (Danny) Petrozelle, Marrianne (Ron) Maurice, Tony (Teresa) Paoletta, Michael Paoletta, Maria (Walt) Tomsic and Marty (Angelina) Paoletta; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Cecelia Rohman Brest and Janice Rohman

A graduate of Youngstown State University, where she earned her bachelors degree and the University of Akron, where she earned her masters degree, Edna started college at age 35 as a mother of six children.

She was a counselor for several years in Ohio and Pennsylvania at Daystar and Community Counseling, before opening Paoletta Psychological Services, practicing christian based counseling in Mercer and Franklin, Pennsylvania. Edna incorporated mind, body, and spirit into her counseling sessions and would pray with and for her clients.

In 2006, Edna was recognized with the Mercer County Distinguished Woman award recognized for her work in the mental health field as a psychologist, mentor and creator of programs to serve the mental health community.

People have said after talking to Edna even after the first visit, they felt capable of a better life and developed the strength and courage to change their lives. She could help people of all ages abandon fear and embrace change and be the strongest and most dynamic human they could be.

In her retirement years, Edna enjoyed drawing, painting, journaling and writing, having recently completed her own motivational book “Two Frogs in a Pitcher of Cream”, based on her life and the tools that helped her and that she used to help others. Her daughter, Maria (who was instrumental in her care) has arrangements to publish the book as part of Edna’s last requests.

Edna loved parties and decided along with her granddaughter, Dr. Michelle Thompson, to have a living wake in celebration of her life. Attending her party with family and friends she stated “I can’t think of a better party, I got to participate in my wake and that is what I wanted”. Edna truly inspired and helped thousands of people and even in her final days she was showing the world how to be positive and rely on your faith.

Edna lived and died with beauty and grace setting an example for all the lives she has touched along the way.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Catholic Relief Services at www.crs.org or Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15243.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, in the church, with Rev. Matthew J. Kujawinski, as celebrant.

Entombment will be at St. Rose Cemetery mausoleum in Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St. in Sharon.